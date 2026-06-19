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High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Iran put on hold

NPR | By Rob Schmitz,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 19, 2026 at 4:55 AM MDT

A planned U.S.-Iran meeting was abruptly postponed, leaving the initial agreement to end the war on shaky ground.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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