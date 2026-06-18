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Researchers find malware that may have aimed to slow down Iran's nuclear program

NPR | By Nick Fountain
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:45 AM MDT

Cybersecurity researchers recently uncovered a cyber weapon that twisted math -- likely to slow down Iran's nuclear program.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Nick Fountain
Nick Fountain produces and reports for Planet Money. Since he joined the team in 2015, he's reported stories on pears, black pepper, ice cream, chicken, and hot dogs (twice). Come to think of it, he reports on food a whole lot. But he's also driven the world's longest yard sale, uncovered the secretive group that controls international mail, and told the story of a crazy patent scheme that involved an acting Attorney General.
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