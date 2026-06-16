The World Cup reminds us that the way to a visitor's heart ... is through their stomach

The following was originally published in the Up First newsletter as part of the NPR Network's coverage of the World Cup, Soccer Edition. For more updates from Juliana throughout the games, subscribe to Up First, or check out the new World Cup tab in the NPR app.

As we head into week two of the World Cup, the action inside the stadiums isn't the only thing capturing the attention of international visitors. Turns out, they're discovering the delights of Buc-ee's, Waffle House, Wawa and free soda refills.

The World Cup is taking place across 11 cities in the U.S. — nearly half are in the South. Even more places are serving as training sites for the players. The result: More international visitors are exploring new parts of the country beyond the usual hotspots.

Tatsuya Takeuchi, a sports journalist from Japan, has been to the U.S. before, but never to Nashville where his national team is training . When he posted a photo of a meat and three-side combo plate, he received a flurry of replies welcoming him, sending more food recs, and even offering to cook him a proper Southern supper.

"I'm grateful for every single reaction," he told NPR. "A lot of people told me to go try hot chicken, so I went right away — and it was really delicious."

Scottish tourist Shaun Alexander took a trip to Texas before arriving in Boston to watch his home team compete . For all of the news about America's tensions with other countries, Alexander says the reception on the ground has been much sweeter.

" It's just remarkable the types of warmth that you kind of find and come across in the States," he told NPR.

That's the message he wants to send back home (along with a suggestion to try BBQ ribs with vinegar sauce.)

Video Highlights

Journalists from NPR and its member stations are in your city — capturing the excitement and asking the important questions. Catch up on the World Cup in 15 minutes or less.

Click through to watch the latest Soccer Edition video clips from across the NPR Network.

Podcast Highlight

KUT /

When The World Comes to Texas : Ep 4. Take it to the Streets

Soccer is much more than elite athletes running around on the pitch in front of millions of fans. There's also a strong and thriving street soccer culture that contributes to its immense popularity all over the globe.

Hugo Gonzalez is the founder and co-owner of Dallas Street Soccer, and he sat down with KERA to talk about how street soccer can bring people together across culture and language barriers.

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What to watch this week

🧡 ICYMI: The Orange Army marched in Texas. A sea of Dutch fans clad in their country's signature color made their way to the Netherland's first game Sunday against Japan. KERA was there and caught the new experience for Texans who took Dutch fans up on their offer of an open pre-game celebration .

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland's second game is scheduled for Friday at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Their World Cup opener Saturday attracted fans from all over the world, including some who were kilt-clad and arrived by school bus . Scotland won that first game 1-0 against Haiti . Fans of both underdog teams have been riding the high of making it to the tournament for the first time in decades.

🎨 'Ice Out' protest art is popping up on streets in Philly , where city officials have passed bills restricting immigration enforcement and community advocates are pushing for protections for fans and tourists attending FIFA World Cup games and festivities.

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