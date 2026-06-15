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U.S. and Iran announce agreement to end hostilities and reopen Strait of Hormuz

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 15, 2026 at 9:59 AM MDT
A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Thursday, June 11, 2026.(Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)
Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP
A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Thursday, June 11, 2026.(Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

President Trump and Iran separately announced an agreement to end more than three months of war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement also calls for an end to military operations in Lebanon, but Israel says its forces will remain in the country.

For more on what could come of the deal, host Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Jon Finer, a former adviser to President Biden who helped negotiate the Obama administration’s deal to restrict Iran’s nuclear program, which Trump tore up after taking office in 2017.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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