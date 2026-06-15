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Russia hits monastery in Kyiv as Ukraine war continues

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 15, 2026 at 9:54 AM MDT

A major Russian attack overnight set fire to a historic monastery complex in Kyiv and killed at least four people. It’s the latest barrage by Russia, which launched 611 long-range drones and 70 missiles, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Rob Lee is a military analyst, senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, and a former Marine infantry officer, and he’s recently been on the front lines in Ukraine.

He speaks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the status of the war and the gains Ukraine has made in drone technology, which seem to be giving it an advantage this summer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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