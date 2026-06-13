© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.

A look at the U.S. v. Paraguay World Cup game

NPR | By Becky Sullivan
Published June 13, 2026 at 5:39 AM MDT

The United States opened its 2026 World Cup with an impressive 4-1 victory over Paraguay. It was the most goals the U.S. had ever scored in a World Cup match.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information