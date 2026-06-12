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White House UFC event comes as Trump faces political headwinds

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 12, 2026 at 2:40 AM MDT

The upcoming UFC event at the White House comes as President Trump has been politically on rocky ground.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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