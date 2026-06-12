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Pope Leo defends migrants at 'dock of shame'

NPR | By Jason DeRose
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:45 AM MDT

Pope Leo XIV visited the Canary Islands on Thursday, where he issued a forceful defense of migrants.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jason DeRose
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.
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