© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.

Police try to quell violence in Belfast after stabbing attack sparks backlash against immigrants.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 11, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

A stabbing in Belfast has become the spark for wider violence in Northern Ireland. Police have deployed water cannons, and mobs are driving immigrant families from their homes as political leaders warn that extremists are exploiting the incident to fuel unrest.

Irish Times producer Andrew McNair joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan for a first-hand look at what’s happening in Belfast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information