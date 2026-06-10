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ICE detention center don't provide adequate medical care, investigation finds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:06 AM MDT
Law enforcement officers look out from a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility Oct. 21, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Jenny Kane/AP
Law enforcement officers look out from a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility Oct. 21, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (Jenny Kane/AP)

An investigation by the Associated Press and KFF Health News finds that immigration facilities aren’t providing adequate medical care. Hundreds of detainees in at least 33 states aren’t getting necessary medications on time or at all, and infections and cancers aren’t being treated.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Rae Ellen Bichell, KFF Health News correspondent, one of the reporters involved in the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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