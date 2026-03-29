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Pakistan holds talks to end Iran war, Israel intensifies strikes

NPR | By Daniel Estrin,
Don Gonyea
Published March 29, 2026 at 6:36 AM MDT

The war in Iran is now in its second month. More U.S. troops are arriving in the region, even as President Trump says peace talks are ongoing.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
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