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This Pennsylvania woman asked friends to help weave her burial casket

NPR | By Nic Neves
Published March 28, 2026 at 5:40 AM MDT

When Maddie Christine Brokop learned she was dying, she invited her friends to help weave the tray she will be buried in.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Nic Neves
Nic M. Neves (he/him) is a production assistant with NPRs Enterprise Storytelling Unit. He's in all odd ends of production, from tracking down the perfect voice actor to composing just the right song for a moment in a story. Neves is an alum of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies at the Maine College of Art & Design. Before that, he studied science, psychology and music at Brandeis University. When he's not crafting an audio story, he's either making music and coffee in his dark cave of an apartment or haunting his local jazz club in Brooklyn, NY.
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