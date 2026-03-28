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The latest updates on the Iran war after a month

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
Scott Simon
Published March 28, 2026 at 5:40 AM MDT

As the war with Iran enters its second month, the U.S. has determined with certainty that about one third of Iran's missile arsenal has been destroyed.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Make a monthly donation
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