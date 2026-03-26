© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring Pledge Week - March 23 - 30
It's our spring pledge week at Montana Public Radio! We're in our first year operating without federal funding, and we need to raise $675,000 this week to stay on track.

You're here because public radio matters to you. Your support matters to public radio. Join us today to keep the news, music and educational programs you rely on available to everyone.

$10/month goes a long way, but any amount helps. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Flea returns to his first love, jazz

NPR | By Sarah Geledi,
Simon Rentner
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:56 PM MDT
Gus Van Sant

You probably know Flea as the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers (or his numerous side projects and collaborations, not to mention his roles in movies and TV going back to the early 1980s). But did you know jazz was his first love?

"When I was a kid, I wanted to be a jazz trumpet player. I wanted to be Dizzy Gillespie," he tells Christian McBride. In this conversation, Flea traces his musical path from bebop sessions in his stepfather's living room to a chance encounter with Dizzy backstage at UCLA, and eventually back to the trumpet decades later, with his debut solo album, Honora.

Credits:

Host: Christian McBride; Writers and Producers: Sarah Geledi and Simon Rentner; Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director of NPR Music: Sonali Mehta.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Sarah Geledi
Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the JAM Festival at WBGO, segments for The Checkout, and programs for WWOZ and PRI's Afropop Worldwide. She also served as a producer for NYC Winter Jazzfest before landing the "job of her dreams," producing radio for Jazz Night in America.
Simon Rentner
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information