© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring Pledge Week - March 23 - 30
It's our spring pledge week at Montana Public Radio! We're in our first year operating without federal funding, and we need to raise $675,000 this week to stay on track.

You're here because public radio matters to you. Your support matters to public radio. Join us today to keep the news, music and educational programs you rely on available to everyone.

$10/month goes a long way, but any amount helps. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Corpus Christi, Texas, faces potential water emergency

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 26, 2026 at 9:48 AM MDT

Corpus Christi is weeks away from a potential water emergency, with reservoirs below 10% and demand outpacing supply. Temporary measures are buying time, like new wells, emergency approvals, and even bottled water plans for schools.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Spencer Cihak, news director at KEDT based in Corpus Christi, about who gets water in Texas and what happens when there isn’t enough.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information