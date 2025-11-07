Grammy nominated artists who played the Tiny Desk in 2025

Grammy nominations were announced today, and like clockwork, we couldn't help but notice that the many musicians honored among the 95 categories reflect the breadth of what we bring to the Tiny Desk. Artists perform in the NPR Music office without monitors or backing tracks, which has turned the Tiny Desk into a space where musicians not only show off their talent but also connect with audiences on an intimate level.

It's no surprise that a boatload of 2026 Grammy nominations are for rappers, rockers, legends and newcomers who performed at the Tiny Desk in just 2025 alone. It's like we're tastemakers or something! Here's something different, though: Imagine our shock when the words "Tiny Desk" appeared next to one of the nominated songs (Leon Thomas' "Mutt" for best R&B performance). Not only that, but Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso's PAPOTA, nominated for best Latin rock or alternative album, includes music recorded at the Tiny Desk in 2024. Yes, we're patting ourselves on the back.

So let's catch up on the bounty of 2025 (so far)... and know that we still have more to come.

Bad Bunny

Grammy nominations: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best música urbana album, best global music performance, best album cover

Clipse

Grammy nominations: album of the year, best rap performance, best rap song, best rap album, best music video

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Grammy nomination: best Latin rock or alternative album

Leon Thomas

Grammy nominations: album of the year, best new artist, best traditional R&B performance, best R&B song, best R&B album, best R&B performance

Turnstile

Grammy nominations: best rock performance, best metal performance, best rock song, best rock album, best alternative music performance

Tame Impala

Grammy nomination: best dance/electronic recording

PinkPantheress

Grammy nominations: best dance pop recording, best dance/electronic album

Wet Leg

Grammy nominations: best alternative music album, best album cover

Bilal

Grammy nomination: best progressive R&B album

Michael Mayo

Grammy nominations: best jazz performance, best jazz vocal album

Buena Vista Social Club

Grammy nomination: best music theater album

Death Becomes Her

Grammy nomination: best music theater album

Gypsy

Grammy nomination: best music theater album

Sierra Hull

Grammy nominations: best bluegrass album, best instrumental composition

CeCe Winans

Grammy nomination: best gospel performance/song

Grupo Frontera

Grammy nomination: best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Carín León

Grammy nomination: best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Gloria Estefan

Grammy nomination: best tropical Latin album

Copyright 2025 NPR