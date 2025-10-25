'Wait Wait' for October 25, 2025: With Not My Job guest Ally the Piper

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ally the Piper and panelists Faith Salie, Hari Kondabolu, and Alex Edelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Océan's Onze; Capitol Construction; A Slam Dunk Indictment

Panel Questions

Amazon's Bedlam

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about people having trouble sleeping, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Ally the Piper, award-winner and arguably the world's most popular bagpiper, answers our questions about fancy cakes

The woman making the bagpipes cool, Ally The Piper, plays our game called, "Bagpiper, Meet Piping Bag," three questions about fancy cakes.

Panel Questions

When To Call It a Night; Yummy Eucharist; Cappuccino River

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The End of Romance?; A Restroom Becomes a Rest Room; Reverse Exercise

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next great heist.



Copyright 2025 NPR