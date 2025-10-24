© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The words "Thank You" on a greeting card style image. The image is autumn-themed and has fallen leaves around the borders, and pumpkins in one corner.
Thank you for your support!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of support during fall pledge week. You make public radio possible! We're still tallying your donations and will be back soon with an update on the total.

East Wing demolition is a sign of Trump's quest to remake the presidency in his image

By Tamara Keith,
Domenico MontanaroAdrian Florido
Published October 24, 2025 at 2:07 PM MDT
An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on Oct. 23 in Washington, D.C. The demolition is part of President Trump's plan to build a multimillion-dollar ballroom.
Eric Lee
/
Getty Images North America
An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on Oct. 23 in Washington, D.C. The demolition is part of President Trump's plan to build a multimillion-dollar ballroom.

President Trump's interest in curating his public image is closely linked to how he wields power as president.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information