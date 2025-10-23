© 2025 MTPR
University of Virginia makes deal with Trump administration to halt investigations

By Elissa Nadworny
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:59 AM MDT

The University of Virginia has reached a deal with the Trump administration to pause ongoing civil rights investigations. It's the third college to do so, but unlike the others, it won't pay anything.

Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
