© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring Pledge Week 2025

Every day, MTPR brings you thoughtful discussions on community issues, amplifies Montana voices, educates and entertains. This community service is only freely available to everyone because people like you invest in its success.

You’re investing in a station that has no plans to shrink or fold. We know the work we do matters in Montana. We know public media offers something you can't get elsewhere. And we know that in this moment, what we do is too valuable to minimize.

Make your donation today to help reach our $350,000 fall fundraising goal. $15/month goes a long way, but any amount helps. Tap below or call 1-800-325-1565. Thank you for your support!

Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
60th Anniversary puzzle
MTPR 60th Anniversary puzzle. The only missing piece is you.
$90 or $7.50/month
60th Anniversary tote bag
MTPR 60th Anniversary tote bag. For carrying puzzles and more.
$180 or $15/month

How Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers evades western sanctions

By Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi,
Daniel Ackerman
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:58 AM MDT

The U.S. and other western countries have issued sanctions on Russian oil exports since 2022. The Planet Money team explains how the country's shadow fleet of aging oil tankers evades policing.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi
Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi is a host and reporter for Planet Money, telling stories that creatively explore and explain the workings of the global economy. He's a sucker for a good supply chain mystery — from toilet paper to foster puppies to specialty pastas. He's drawn to tales of unintended consequences, like the time a well-intentioned chemistry professor unwittingly helped unleash a global market for synthetic drugs, or what happened when the U.S. Patent Office started granting patents on human genes. And he's always on the lookout for economic principles at work in unexpected places, like the tactics comedians use to protect their intellectual property (a.k.a. jokes).
Daniel Ackerman
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information