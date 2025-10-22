© 2025 MTPR
Parts of the White House's East Wing demolished to begin ballroom construction

By Tamara Keith,
A Martínez
Published October 22, 2025 at 2:56 AM MDT

The White House started demolishing parts of the East Wing this week, as construction begins on President Trump's new ballroom.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
