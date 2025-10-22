© 2025 MTPR
Greetings from an Indian Railways coach, with spectacular views from Mumbai to Goa

By Diaa Hadid
Published October 22, 2025 at 9:26 AM MDT

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.

I love Mumbai, but there are days when the city tests me. When I'm walking in sweltering heat amid a cacophony of horns, dodging dog poop on the pavement, coughing up dust churned up by zigzagging rickshaws.

So I took a break with my family this month near the beach in Goa, and booked a ride in a Vistadome coach on the 12051 Jan Shatabdi Express, departing 5:10 a.m. from the British-era Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

As the sun rose and mists evaporated, I and the woman sitting beside me swiveled our chairs to face the train's famously wide, clear windows. As we did, a lush, green vista rushed past: tangled jungle, swollen rivers and waterfalls.

I gasped, and then laughed. What a perfect balm, I thought. And a chance to fall in love, again, with India.

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
