© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring Pledge Week 2025

Every day, MTPR brings you thoughtful discussions on community issues, amplifies Montana voices, educates and entertains. This community service is only freely available to everyone because people like you invest in its success.

You’re investing in a station that has no plans to shrink or fold. We know the work we do matters in Montana. We know public media offers something you can't get elsewhere. And we know that in this moment, what we do is too valuable to minimize.

Make your donation today to help reach our $350,000 fall fundraising goal. $15/month goes a long way, but any amount helps. Tap below or call 1-800-325-1565. Thank you for your support!

Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
60th Anniversary puzzle
MTPR 60th Anniversary puzzle. The only missing piece is you.
$90 or $7.50/month
60th Anniversary tote bag
MTPR 60th Anniversary tote bag. For carrying puzzles and more.
$180 or $15/month

After 2 years of war and a fragile ceasefire, where does the conversation on genocide in Gaza stand?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 22, 2025 at 10:02 AM MDT
Tents for displaced Palestinians stand amid the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Abdel Kareem Hana/AP
Tents for displaced Palestinians stand amid the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

World leaders will gather next week at the United Nations General Assembly, where an independent U.N. commission will present the findings of a recent investigation that found Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Israel denies the allegations and refutes the report.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to Chris Sidoti, commissioner on the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestine Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information