'Everybody's got bills to pay': The price of a prolonged government shutdown
The government shutdown's economic impact has been limited so far, but experts warn the costs -- and its burden on Americans -- could grow with time.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Every day, MTPR brings you thoughtful discussions on community issues, amplifies Montana voices, educates and entertains. This community service is only freely available to everyone because people like you invest in its success.
Make your donation today to help reach our $350,000 fall fundraising goal. Any amount helps. Tap below or call 1-800-325-1565. Thank you for your support!
The government shutdown's economic impact has been limited so far, but experts warn the costs -- and its burden on Americans -- could grow with time.
Copyright 2025 NPR