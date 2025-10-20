Thieves steal 'priceless' jewels from the Louvre Museum
The Louvre Museum in Paris was closed Sunday after "priceless" jewels were stolen in a brazen daytime burglary.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Every day, MTPR brings you thoughtful discussions on community issues, amplifies Montana voices, educates and entertains. This community service is only freely available to everyone because people like you invest in its success.
Make your donation today to help reach our $350,000 fall fundraising goal. Any amount helps. Tap below or call 1-800-325-1565. Thank you for your support!