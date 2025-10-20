© 2025 MTPR
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 20, 2025 at 3:02 AM MDT

Israel strikes Hamas targets as both sides blame the other for truce breaches, some shutdown impacts have been delayed, but pressure to end it grows, U.S. boat strikes stir tensions in the Caribbean.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
