© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring Pledge Week 2025

Every day, MTPR brings you thoughtful discussions on community issues, amplifies Montana voices, educates and entertains. This community service is only freely available to everyone because people like you invest in its success.

Make your donation today to help reach our $350,000 fall fundraising goal. Any amount helps. Tap below or call 1-800-325-1565. Thank you for your support!

Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
60th Anniversary puzzle
MTPR 60th Anniversary puzzle. The only missing piece is you.
$90 or $7.50/month
60th Anniversary tote bag
MTPR 60th Anniversary tote bag. For carrying puzzles and more.
$180 or $15/month

More Americans say violence might be necessary to get the country back on track

By Domenico Montanaro
Published October 20, 2025 at 2:43 PM MDT

It's no secret that acrimony in America is high. And now, more Americans say violence might be necessary to get the country back on track.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information