Christmas in October? Hallmark unwraps holiday programming early
The Hallmark Channel is already decking the halls, rolling out its annual lineup of Christmas-themed movies even earlier this year.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Every day, MTPR brings you thoughtful discussions on community issues, amplifies Montana voices, educates and entertains. This community service is only freely available to everyone because people like you invest in its success.
Make your donation today to help reach our $350,000 fall fundraising goal. Any amount helps. Tap below or call 1-800-325-1565. Thank you for your support!