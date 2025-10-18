© 2025 MTPR
Photos: Scenes from the No Kings Protests

By Meredith Nierman
Published October 18, 2025 at 3:00 PM MDT
Legacee Medina of Macon, Ga. leads chanting at a No Kings rally between an elementary school and pickleball courts in Macon on October 18, 2025. The rally moved from its earlier location downtown to stay out of the way of a planned Hispanic festival.
Grant Blankenship
/
Georgia Public Broadcasting
Demonstrators across the U.S. took to the streets on Saturday as part of a nationwide No Kings rally to protest the policies of the Trump Administration. The demonstrations are part of a larger No Kings movement that emerged in a first wave of protests last June.

From major cities to small rural towns, NPR station photographers were on the ground documenting the events in their communities.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Protestors gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington, VT.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Media
/
Vermont Public Media
Protestors line the streets in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream
/
Ideastream
Protestors gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington, VT.
Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Media
/
Vermont Public Media
An impromptu dance party broke out on in a crowd gathered in Washington, DC.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Protestors hold a "We the People" banner in Hartford, CT.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Demonstrators holding signs line the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 in Fort Myers.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
/
WGCU
Joe Bondulich carries a flag past the crowd gathered on the side of College Street in Macon, GA. "This is the flag the last time we fought kings. This is original 13 stars and 13 stripes," Bondulich said, "So this is the original Revolution flag."
Grant Blankenship / Georgia Public Broadcasting
/
Georgia Public Broadcasting
Raven Payment (l) andTyler Crazybear (r) speak as protesters fill the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.
Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite
/
Denverite
Samantha Chub holds up a flag as the 'No Kings" protest ramps up in Plano, TX.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA
/
KERA
Crowds gather at the Capitol in Austin, TX.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
/
KUT News
Amy Gryder (l) and her daughter, Ella Walther (r), stand outside for the No Kings Protest on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peter's, MO. Walther says when it comes to civil liberties that goes for everybody. "This isn't a right or left issue. This is a right or wrong issue," Walther said. "What's happening right now impacts everyone."'
Paola Rodriguez / STLPR
/
STLPR
A protestor holds a sign at a No Kings protest in Salt Lake City, UT.
Caroline Ballard / KUER
/
KUER
Protestors marched through downtown Miami.
Diego Perdomo / WLRN
/
WLRN
