Letitia James, who prosecuted Trump in N.Y., is indicted for alleged bank fraud

Updated October 9, 2025 at 3:22 PM MDT

A federal grand jury in Virginia has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on one count of bank fraud, after steady pressure from President Trump to prosecute one of his longtime political foes.

The indictment was confirmed by a source who was not authorized to discuss the charge publicly.

James, a Democrat who pledged to investigate Trump during her campaign, eventually sued Trump and his company for inflating the value of some of its properties, winning more than $450 million in the civil business fraud case.

At one of his own campaign rallies last year, Trump called for both James and the judge in that case to "be arrested and punished accordingly."

Representatives for James did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia spent months on the case this year. A Republican career prosecutor there determined there was not enough evidence to bring a case against James. Then he was forced out of his job by the White House, only to be replaced by Lindsey Halligan, a former insurance lawyer in Florida with no experience as a prosecutor.

The charges for James have been pushed in part by Ed Martin, the weaponization czar inside the Justice Department who traveled to Brooklyn to stand outside one of James's properties, where he was photographed by The New York Post. Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for James, criticized Martin for targeting Democratic lawmakers and other figures to settle scores for Trump.

"DOJ has firm policies against using investigations and against using prosecutorial power for achieving political ends," Lowell wrote to the Justice Department in August. "This is ever more the case when that demand is made to seek political revenge against a public official in the opposite party of the Administration."

Last month, Halligan secured an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey, who has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges.

