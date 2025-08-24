© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We are experiencing power outages and our broadcast may be off the air intermittently as we work to fully restore service.

Canada's retaliatory tariffs have left the U.S. wine industry reeling

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published August 24, 2025 at 6:51 AM MDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Joan Kautz of Ironstone Vineyards, a winery in California, about the impact of Canadian tariffs on the U.S. alcohol industry.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information