How Portlanders have expanded Little Free Library's 'take a book, leave a book'
In Portland, Ore., people have gone beyond the trend of Little Free Libraries, creating all kinds of sidewalk installations to spark joy.
Copyright 2025 NPR
We are experiencing power outages and our broadcast may be off the air intermittently as we work to fully restore service.
In Portland, Ore., people have gone beyond the trend of Little Free Libraries, creating all kinds of sidewalk installations to spark joy.
Copyright 2025 NPR