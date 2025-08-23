© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We are experiencing power outages and our broadcast may be off the air intermittently as we work to fully restore service.

A former federal prosecutor reviews legal options against assertive presidential power

By Scott Simon
Published August 23, 2025 at 5:47 AM MDT

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Politico's Ankush Khardori about what legal checks remain as the Trump administration flexes presidential power.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information