Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with Trump on Monday

MYRE: Well, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to be as diplomatic as possible when dealing with Trump. He keeps praising Trump's peace efforts, but Zelenskyy is also trying to convey Ukraine's position, which is a call for an immediate ceasefire. In a social media post today, Zelenskyy said, quote, "the killings must stop as soon as possible, and the fire must cease, both on the battlefield and in the air."

However, Zelenskyy faces a tough task when he goes to the White House. On Monday, Trump is sounding more aligned with Putin's view, that they should all aim for a comprehensive peace deal rather than just a ceasefire. Zelenskyy has worked very hard to repair his relationship with Trump after they had that White House blow up back in February. The last thing Ukraine wants is a repeat of that.

DETROW: Can you talk to us more about this divide that we're seeing? Why would Ukraine prefer an immediate ceasefire compared to Russia, which wants to start with a comprehensive broader end to the war peace plan?

MYRE: So Ukraine is being hit very hard on multiple fronts - on the ground in the east of the country and with nightly Russian drone and missile strikes in cities and towns across the country. There's been no real break for more than three years, so any respite would be welcome. Also, a ceasefire could take away some of Russia's battlefield momentum. Russia has been advancing incrementally over really the past two years, and a ceasefire could bring that to a halt.

Now, in contrast, Putin remains committed to aggressive military operations, even though the Russians continue to suffer heavy losses and just limited gains. Ukrainians say Putin has always believed that time is on his side and he wants to keep the war going, and attempting to negotiate a full-fledged peace agreement while the war grinds on would be a monumental task. Putin would have the option of continued fighting if he's gaining on the battlefield, or he could halt the attacks if he gets an agreement to his liking.

DETROW: This summit did not have any big agreements, but still, is it fair to say that Putin strengthened his position in both the war and on the global stage?

MYRE: Yeah, Scott, I think you're right about that on several fronts. A week ago, Trump was criticizing Putin, threatening more sanctions. Now that sanctions threat is gone, at least for now, and the relationship appears to have been repaired. Putin's international isolation over the past several years may not be over entirely, but it has certainly eased. And the Russian leader has bought himself some more time when it comes to the war. It doesn't look like he's going to face any immediate pressure for a ceasefire or any other moves that he doesn't want to make.

DETROW: Lastly, you talked about these incremental Russian gains. What else should we know about where things stand on the battlefield?

MYRE: Yes, Scott, there's no sign of a letup. Lots of fighting this past week on the eastern front - Russian troops broke through Ukraine's frontline defenses near the town of Pokrovsk. This is a place the Russians have been trying to take for more than a year. Now, Ukraine says it has sent reinforcements. It's killed or captured many of the Russians. It's stabilized the area, but it reflects Ukraine's vulnerability and manpower shortages. And also, Russia and Ukraine are both keeping up airstrikes. About 80-some Russian drones were fired overnight, and Ukrainian drones are continuing to hit deep inside Russia, often at oil refineries.

