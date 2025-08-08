© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Israeli forces gear up to expand operations in Gaza and take control of Gaza City

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 8, 2025 at 9:42 AM MDT
Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
/
Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Israel’s security cabinet voted early Friday to authorize the move to take over Gaza City, one of the last areas of Gaza that’s not yet fully under military occupation.

We speak to NPR’s Aya Batrawy about the reaction to Israel’s plan and what it means for those in Gaza who already have scarce access to aid and no safe zones.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information