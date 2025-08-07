Trump doubles tariffs on India, jeopardizing longstanding ties

Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.