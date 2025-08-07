© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Marshall Project investigation explores why the government doesn't know how many people die in custody

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 7, 2025 at 9:37 AM MDT
Guards watch over a single cell area in an acute unit of the mental heath unit at the Harris County jail in Houston. (Eric Gay/AP)
/
Guards watch over a single cell area in an acute unit of the mental heath unit at the Harris County jail in Houston. (Eric Gay/AP)

Thousands of people die in custody each year, usually during an arrest or while incarcerated. Exactly how many is impossible to say, because the data collection is so haphazard. That’s in spite of a federal law requiring states to report every death, and how and why the person died.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with data reporters Ilica Mahajan and Anna Flagg of The Marshall Project about the lack of transparency and accountability when it comes to dying in U.S. custody.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information