© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Arizona launches Turquoise Alerts to address crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 7, 2025 at 9:36 AM MDT

In July, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs unveiled a new alert system for missing people in the state. It’s called a Turquoise Alert and is similar to an Amber or Silver Alert.

It was initially intended to help address a crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the state. The alert has since been expanded to cover other communities.

KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio is a field correspondent who covers tribal communities and has been covering Turquoise Alerts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information