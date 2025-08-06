© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Greetings from Gujarat, India, where a banyan tree is a place for rest, prayers and play

By Diaa Hadid
Published August 6, 2025 at 9:21 AM MDT
Diaa Hadid
/
NPR

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international correspondents share snapshots of moments from their lives and work around the world.

Banyan trees are my constant companion as I travel in India. These trees sprawl out, sending down roots that grow from their branches like ropes that children swing on. In both Hindu and Muslim areas, it's not unusual to see oil lamps nestled in reverence at the tangle of banyan roots — the tree is seen as life-giving. Sometimes, there are strips of cloth fluttering off branches in hopes of prayers answered.

The trees are also shade-giving, like this one I saw in late spring outside Dingucha village in the western state of Gujarat. These men were sitting quite still in the late-afternoon heat, catching a break next to a stall that sells paan, a mixture of ground betel nut and flavorings. The light looked sepia-toned — as if I'd stepped into an old photograph — and I began snapping. There was no such respite, though, for the stream of young women I saw walking past, balancing heavy pots of water on their heads — a grueling task they're sometimes expected to repeat several times a day.

See more photos from around the world:

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information