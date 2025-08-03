© 2025 MTPR
The Sunday Puzzle: AutoCorrect

By Will Shortz
Published August 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

Every answer today is the name of a make of automobile. Every question is different.

  1. Change one letter in BRICK to name a make of car
  2. Make of car that's an anagram of NEUTRAL
  3. Name a car make that starts CA- and ends -AC
  4. What two cars have names of U.S. presidents?
  5. A car whose name is a mammal
  6. A car with a 12-letter name with four E's and no other vowel
  7. A five-letter car name with an X in the middle
  8. A car name with the word ROLE hidden in consecutive letters inside it
  9. A make of car that's an anagram of MET ARIAS

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge was a two-week creative challenge, and was a tough one. Most people are familiar with palindromes, which read backward and forward the same. For example:

  • Rise to vote, sir.
  • Lid off a daffodil.

The object is to write a palindrome that contains the letter Q. 

Winner

Jon Wentz of Stillwater, Minn.

Jon's palindrome: God, y'know Spot's IQ is tops. Wonky dog!

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Eric Chaikin, of Westlake Village, Calif.

"I turned on the TV and saw anger, evil, slander, and ruin. It was all pleasant news. What channel was I watching and what specifically was on the screen?"

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 7th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
