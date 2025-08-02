© 2025 MTPR
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Lebanon mourns beloved artist Ziad Rahbani

By Michael Levitt
Published August 2, 2025 at 3:57 PM MDT

Lebanon has lost one of its most beloved artists, the playwright and musician Ziad Rahbani.

Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
