© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

How Trump's shutdown of Voice of America will impact underserved countries worldwide

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:02 AM MDT

When President Trump ordered Voice of America to shut down earlier this year, he ended 83 years of continuous broadcast news service to underserved countries worldwide.

Former VoA director Geoff Cowan argues the U.S. government-funded broadcaster provided vital information to hundreds of millions of listeners in nearly 50 languages. If Voice of America stays off the airwaves, he says China will inevitably fill the vacuum.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Cowan about Voice of America’s long legacy and its uncertain future.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information