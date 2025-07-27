© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
60 years of Montana Public Radio
Help secure the future of Montana Public Radio
Your support has kept Montana Public Radio going strong for 60 years. Help us serve up Montana news, arts and music for another 60! Donate today.

NPR staffers share their favorite romance novels for summer Books We Love

By Christina Cala,
Hafsa FathimaBrittney MeltonLauren Migaki
Published July 27, 2025 at 7:07 AM MDT

From our summer round-up of Books We Love, NPR staffers give recommendations for books they literally loved - all about romance.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Christina Cala
Christina Cala is a producer for Code Switch. Before that, she was at the TED Radio Hour where she piloted two new episode formats — the curator chat and the long interview. She's also reported on a movement to preserve African American cultural sites in Birmingham and followed youth climate activists in New York City.
Hafsa Fathima
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Brittney Melton
Lauren Migaki
Lauren Migaki is a senior producer with NPR's education desk. She helps tell stories about teacher strikes, college access and a new high school for young men in Washington D.C. She also produces and hosts NPR's podcast about the Student Podcast Challenge.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information