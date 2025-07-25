Will brain implants that turn thoughts to text become commonplace?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode "The biotech visionaries"

Synchron's implantable brain-computer interface allows people to turn thoughts into texts, emails, and posts. Founder Tom Oxley explains who this tech is for and whether it will be widely used.

About Tom Oxley

Tom Oxley is a brain-computer interface specialist and the founder and CEO of Synchron, a neural interface technology company. At Synchron, Oxley is developing an endovascular, implantable brain-computer interface, which allows a patient's thoughts to be transmitted wirelessly through the skin to control an array of digital devices.

Oxley practices as a neurointerventionist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He completed his MD at Monash University, and he completed his PhD in neuroengineering at the University of Melbourne. He has performed more than 1,600 endovascular neurosurgical procedures and has published more than 100 internationally peer-reviewed articles.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

