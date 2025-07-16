© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Congress: Protect Public Media Funding. Act now.
A proposal to claw back funds for public media has already passed the House of Representatives. Montana Public Radio and stations across the country receive critical federal funds to strengthen our work. The Senate could vote on the proposal in the coming days. To add your voice in support of Montana Public Radio visit Protect My Public Media.

The best games of 2025 so far, picked by NPR's staff

By James Perkins Mastromarino
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM MDT

2025 finally brought the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and blockbuster exclusives like Mario Kart World. But the year has also seen a parade of indie breakouts, from Blue Prince to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Meanwhile, the video game industry lurched from massive strikes to landmark labor deals to deep layoffs.

NPR staff and contributors have explored the breadth of the gaming year, from long-awaited sequels like Death Stranding 2 and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves to imaginative tabletop games like Molly House and Daggerheart. Whether you're looking for a short diversion or an epic 50-hour adventure, we invite you to discover your next favorite game on this interactive list.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...

Tags
NPR News
James Perkins Mastromarino
James Perkins Mastromarino is Here & Now's Washington, D.C.-based producer. He works with NPR's newsroom on a daily whirlwind of topics that range from Congress to TV dramas to outer space. Mastromarino also edits NPR's Join the Game and reports on gaming for daily shows like All Things Considered and Morning Edition.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information