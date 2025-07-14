© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Congress: Protect Public Media Funding. Act now.
A proposal to claw back funds for public media has already passed the House of Representatives. Montana Public Radio and stations across the country receive critical federal funds to strengthen our work. The Senate could vote on the proposal in the coming days. To add your voice in support of Montana Public Radio visit Protect My Public Media.

Veteran on end of Temporary Protected Status for Afghans in the U.S.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:05 AM MDT

On Monday, Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, ends for Afghans in the U.S. This affects more than 11,000 Afghans in the country, many of whom were vital to America’s war efforts in Afghanistan.

For more on his concerns about the welfare of people like his interpreter, Andrew Sullivan, an Afghanistan war veteran, speaks with host Robin Young. Sullivan is the executive director of No One Left Behind, a nonprofit supporting former interpreters and U.S. government employees from Iraq and Afghanistan coming to and staying in the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information