A proposal to claw back funds for public media has already passed the House of Representatives. Montana Public Radio and stations across the country receive critical federal funds to strengthen our work. The Senate could vote on the proposal in the coming days. To add your voice in support of Montana Public Radio visit Protect My Public Media.

Trump faces outcry as attorney general says Epstein had no 'client list'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:07 AM MDT

President Trump is dealing with an outcry among his Make America Great Again base after Attorney General Pam Bondi released a two-page memo stating that convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein did not have an incriminating “client list” he used to blackmail powerful figures. The Justice Department said Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while being detained in a federal jail, but he has been the subject of conspiracy theories, bolstered by many conservative leaders in the MAGA movement, including Trump himself.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

