Remembering the Srebrenica genocide, 30 years later

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:57 AM MDT
A flower is seen on a monument with the names of those killed in the Srebrenica genocide, at the Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia, Friday, July 11, 2025. (Armin Durgut/AP)
A flower is seen on a monument with the names of those killed in the Srebrenica genocide, at the Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia, Friday, July 11, 2025. (Armin Durgut/AP)

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, when 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed. It’s remembered as the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II.

Srebrenica was supposed to be safe, and people were taking refuge there, protected by United Nations troops. But it was overrun by Bosnian-Serb forces, who then systematically murdered and buried them in mass graves. The remains of at least 1,000 people are still unidentified.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong marks this solemn anniversary with Sabina Zolota, who was 8 when the war in the former Yugoslavia began. She tells how she and her family survived. Zolota is the vice president of the Congress of Bosniaks of North America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

