Altadena residents on life 6 months after Eaton fire

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:54 AM MDT
A person turns on a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home from catching fire during the Eaton Fire on Jan. 8, 2025 in Altadena, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Six months ago, the Eaton fire was raging in Los Angeles County, California. The fire ended up destroying homes across several communities, among them the historic Black neighborhood of Altadena.

At the time, host Asma Khalid spoke to Adonis Jones Jr., who lost his home of decades in the blaze, and his daughter Rochele. Six months on, Khalid checks in on how things are going now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

