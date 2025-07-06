© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Congress: Protect Public Media Funding. Act now.
A proposal to claw back funds for public media has already passed the House of Representatives. Montana Public Radio and stations across the country receive critical federal funds to strengthen our work. The Senate could vote on the proposal in the coming days. To add your voice in support of Montana Public Radio visit Protect My Public Media.

Video: Timelapse Shows Texas' Llano River Completely Flood in Just Minutes

By NPR Staff
Published July 6, 2025 at 1:46 PM MDT

The Llano River swelled with floodwater in Llano County, Texas, on July 4, as heavy rain and deadly flooding hit the state's Hill Country area.

Timelapse video captured by Robert Ivey shows authorities blocking off a low water crossing over the Llano River in Kingsland just before flash flooding completely inundated the area in just 10 minutes.

"I record the crossing 24/7 with a security camera," Ivey told Storyful. "The river crossing is also known as 'the slab' and is a local swimming spot."

In a news conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the death toll in the flash flooding update is now 69. This includes 59 in Kerr County and ten other victims in surrounding counties.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
NPR Staff
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information